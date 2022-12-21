Azerbaijan confirms 129 new COVID-19 cases, 90 recoveries

21 December 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 129 new COVID-19 cases, 90 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports on December 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,656 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,034 of them have recovered, and 9,999 people have died. Currently, 623 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,707 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,412,931 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 294 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 90 citizens, the second dose – 51 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 131 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,928,470 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,799 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,099 people – the second dose, 3,394,127 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

