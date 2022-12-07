Azerbaijan confirms 67 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

7 December 2022 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 67 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,641 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,353 of them have recovered, and 9,984 people have died. Currently, 304 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,136 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,388,051 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 238 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 58 citizens, the second dose – 34 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 120 citizens. As many as 26 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,924,634 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,464 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,575 people – the second dose, 3,392,480 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,115 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

