Azerbaijan confirms 18 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

17 October 2022 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 18 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,617 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,247 of them have recovered, and 9,932 people have died. Currently, 438 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,458 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,290,601 tests have been conducted so far.

Four people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 17.

Out of the total number vaccinated citizens, one person received second dose of the vaccine, while three citizens were injected third dose and the next doses

Totally, up until now, 13,902,793 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,156 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,885 people – the second dose, 3,383,276 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,476 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

