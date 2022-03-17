By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 99 new COVID-19 cases, 315 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,176 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 780,302 of them have recovered, and 9,641 people have died. Currently, 1,233 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,677 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,651,787 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 16,552 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 17.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 818 citizens, the second one to 1,815 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 13,119 citizens. Some 800 citizens was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,320,490 vaccine doses were administered, 5,317,085 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,809,138 people - the second dose, 2,972,338 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 221,929 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

