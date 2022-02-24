By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, 4,517 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 781,538 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 754,041 of them have recovered, and 9,330 people have died. Currently, 18,167 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,291 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,522,155 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 32,591 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,209 citizens, the second dose into 1,509 citizens, the third and more dose - into 27,210 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,663.

Totally, up until now, 12,896,808 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,293,008 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,780,286 people - the second dose, 2,623,773 people - the third and more dose, and 199,741 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz