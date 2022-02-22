By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,616 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 777,804 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 742,326 of them have recovered, and 9,280 people have died. Currently, 26,198 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,318 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,501,358 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 40,398 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,958 citizens, the second dose into 1,973 citizens, the third and more dose - into 33,311 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 2,156.

Totally, up until now, 12,828,076 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,288,297 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,777,007 people - the second dose, 2,566,634 people - the third and more dose, and 196,138 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.

