By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,315 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 9.

Some 1,850 patients have recovered and 19 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 601,028 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 571,088 patients have recovered, 8,038 people have died. Currently, 21,902 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,799 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,644,853 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,806,373 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 34,060 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz