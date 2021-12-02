By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 2,103 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 591,885 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 558,819 of them have recovered, and 7,905 people have died. Currently, 25,161 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,341 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,565,190 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 37,057 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,187 citizens, the second one to 5,456 citizens, the third one to 27,414 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,604,976 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,087,717 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,578,492 people - the second dose, 938,767 people - the third dose.

