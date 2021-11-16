By Trend

The third phase of clinical trials of the Turkish-made TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 can be launched in Azerbaijan in the near future, First Deputy Minister of Health - Acting Minister Teymur Musayev said on Nov. 16, Trend reports.

On the basis of a diplomatic request, Musayev received the heads of the Turkish Institute of Public Health (TUSEB) and the Vaccine Institute of Turkey.

At the meeting, Turkey's representatives suggested Azerbaijan to join the third stage of clinical trials of TURKOVAC.

The Azerbaijani official noted that the submitted documents on conducting the third stage in Azerbaijan will be considered in the near future.

At the meeting, an exchange of views on the above issues was held, theoretical and practical aspects of modern medicine were discussed.

