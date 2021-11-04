By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,706 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 4.

Some 1,937 patients have recovered and 29 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 539,710 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 501,508 patients have recovered, 7,182 people have died. Currently, 31,020 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,350 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,243,038 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 9,798,866 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 45,041 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

