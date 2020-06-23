By Trend

Azerbaijan has revealed 478 new COVID-19 cases, 369 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on June 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 13,207 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 7,168 have recovered, 161 people have died. Currently, 5,878 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 426,394 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal the coronavirus cases.

---

