Baku celebrates Azerbaijan Youth Day with Festive event and awards

1 February 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

A festive event was held to mark "February 2 - Azerbaijan Youth Day," organized by the Khazar District Executive Power in collaboration with the Mardakan Palace of Culture, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by notable figures including Khazar District Executive Power Head Elshan Salahov, MP Soltan Mammadov, New Azerbaijan Party Khazar District Chairman Namig Ahmadov, Azerbaijan Writers' Union Secretary Ilgar Fahmi, and representatives from law enforcement, educational, healthcare, and cultural institutions, along with young people actively engaged in the region's socio-political and cultural life, as well as participants of the Patriotic War.

The event began with the viewing of an exhibition at the Palace of Culture, showcasing handicrafts by young artists on various themes.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in honor of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity. In his speech, Elshan Salahov congratulated the youth on Azerbaijan Youth Day, emphasizing the importance of the day, which was initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He discussed the successful youth policies implemented by Azerbaijan’s leadership, highlighting how President Ilham Aliyev continues these efforts to solve youth issues, foster youth development, and strengthen the nation’s future. Salahov also praised the role of young people in the victorious Azerbaijani army, which liberated historical lands during the 44-day Patriotic War.

MP Soltan Mammadov noted the new stage of youth policy in Azerbaijan, stressing that President Ilham Aliyev’s decisions ensure continuity in youth development, including social support, spiritual education, and opportunities for youth organizations.

Namig Ahmadov, Chairman of the Khazar District Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, spoke about the party’s focus on youth development and its support for various youth initiatives in the region.

Veteran Elnur Agajanov and young student Aydan Khanahmedli highlighted the heroic role of Azerbaijani youth during the Patriotic War, noting their bravery and contributions to the country’s territorial integrity.

During the event, a number of young individuals who had achieved success in the region's socio-political and cultural life were awarded Certificates of Appreciation by Elshan Salahov, followed by a commemorative photo session. The event concluded with a concert program.