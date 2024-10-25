Austrian jewellery brand FREYWILLE designs collection inspired by Garabagh carpets [PHOTOS]

25 October 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and renowned Austrian jewellery brand FREYWILLE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Azernews reports.

Aimed at promoting the ancient Azerbaijani carpet making heritage around the globe, this collection will be presented to the public in the near future.

Creation of this collection of jewellery will bring together contemporary modern art and technology along with the rich history of our peoples.

Founded in 1951, and headed by Friedrich Wille for more than 30 years, the company is a brand leader in the creation of exclusive artistic jewellery pieces. The company has cooperated with several of the world's most important museums such as Victoria and Albert Museum, Fondation Monet in Giverny and the State Russian Museum, which has inspired FREYWILLE's specialists to create many unique collections based on the works of Gustav Klimt, Vincent van Gogh, Alfons Mukha, William Morris and Paul Gaugin.

This is the first time that the company will use Azerbaijani carpet motifs and designs within such special creations and infill cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

