President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation participates in int'l conference [PHOTOS]

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has participated in the international scientific and practical conference "Musical Culture of the Peoples of the East: Principles of Creative Harmony in the Context of Globalization", Azernews reports.

The event was organized within the13th Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival.

Aktoty Raimkulova, who spoke at the conference, welcomed the guests and thanked the organizers for holding such an important event at a high level.

She emphasized the importance of forming and preserving national identity in the global environment, and also drew attention to the rich heritage and achievements of Uzbekistan, which is an integral part of the Turkic world, in the field of preserving and popularizing the material and cultural values ​​of the Turkic peoples.

The president of the foundation noted that passing on the rich heritage of their ancestors to the younger generation is a priority task for the countries of the Turkic world.

In conclusion, the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova wished good luck to all participants of the 13th Sharg Taronalari International Music Festival, organized by the Uzbekistan Culture Ministry with the support of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan under the auspices of UNESCO.

The event was also attended by the Uzbekistan Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Rayev, UNESCO representatives, specialists from foreign countries, including musicologists, folklorists, cultural experts, rectors of prestigious universities and heads of international research institutes and scientific and creative centers.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

