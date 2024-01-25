Azerbaijani Cinema Day held in Bulgaria [PHOTOS]

25 January 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Cinema Day and the photo exhibition "Travel to Azerbaijan" have been organized as part of the Sofia Middle East & North Africa Region Film Festival (MENAR).

The exposition of the Bulgarian photographer of Turkish origin, Arslan Ahmadov "Travel to Azerbaijan" presents black and white photographs reflecting the lifestyle, traditions, and cultural diversity of the people of Azerbaijan, telling about the fabulous beauty of the nature of the country’s regions, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, spoke about the history of Azerbaijani cinema, noting that the project is another cultural bridge between the countries.

Guests were presented with Ali-Sattar Guliyev's feature film "Goodbye Schmidt!", which tells the story of the German Emil Schmidt, who was born in Azerbaijan and finds happiness and love here.

The events of the film take place in Goygol (formerly Elenendorf - a settlement founded in 1819 in Azerbaijan by settlers from German Swabia). Emil Schmidt dreams of emigrating to his historical homeland of Germany, bombarding the German Embassy with official requests every month. But not everything is as simple as it seemed to him at the very beginning.

The scriptwriter of the film is Rustam Babazade, cameraman - Nadir Mehdiyev, artist - Aziz Mammadov, composer - Isfar Sarabsky. The main roles are Honored Artist Rasim Jafarov, actor Azer Aydemir, and Mariam Kitia, the actress of the Tbilisi State Academic Russian Drama Theatre.

The cast includes People's Artists Rasim Balayev, Rafig Aliyev, Gurban Ismailov, Shamil Suleymanly, and Honored Artist Zemfira Sadigova, as well as Gunel Mammadova, Alikhan Rajabov, and others.

