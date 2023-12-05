Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to further expand cultural ties [PHOTOS]

5 December 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects of cooperation with his Kazakh counterpart Aida Balayeva.

At the meeting, Adil Karimli said that the ties of friendship and brotherhood between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the strategic partnership founded by the two leaders positively contributed to the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including the cultural sphere.

He stressed the importance of implementing joint projects for further strengthening of cooperation in various fields of culture and art.

The Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva hailed the high level relations between the two countries, noting that the friendly relations between the countries contributed to the deepening of cooperation in the field of culture.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Note that the minister Aida Balayeva visited Azerbaijan to attend the Days of Kazakhstan Culture.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

