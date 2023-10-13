First Turkic World Cultural Forum kicks off [PHOTOS]

13 October 2023 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum has started in Azerbaijan's Shusha city.

The forum is co-organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the International Turkish Academy (ITA) to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, President of the International Turkish Academy (ITA), academician Shahin Mustafayev, Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Mehmet Sureyya Er, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli and other officials participate in the event.

A video about the reconstruction works in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, events and festivals organized in Shusha was shown to the forum participants. The event continued with literary and artistic part.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli said that the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023 is an indication of the special attention paid to Shusha by the Turkic world.

The minister noted that under the leadership of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated the Azerbaijani lands, including Shusha from occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. Currently, high-level restoration and construction works are ongoing in those areas.

Adil Karimli drew attention to the fact that culture has a major role in strengthening the union of Turkic states. Ensuring the unity of the Turkic world and uniting it around common national values is related to the name of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev emphasized that the organization was established in order to protect, develop, promote and pass on the common Turkish culture, language, history, and cultural heritage to the world.

Sultan Raev said that TURKSOY has done great work in the direction of developing relations between Turkic-speaking peoples and countries in the field of culture and art.

In their remarks, the OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, TurkPA Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er, ITA President Shahin Mustafayev, ANAS President Isa Habibbayli and chairman of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev stressed that unity of the Turkic peoples has always been of great importance.

The 1st Turkic World Cultural Forum will continue its work on three panels: "Turkish Languages and Literatures: Differentiation and Integration", "Best Practices in Protection and Restoration of Cultural and Historical Heritage" and "Creative Industries and Innovations".

The forum will last until October 14.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz