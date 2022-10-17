Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra to perform musical pieces by national composer

17 October 2022 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra is to perform at the International Mugham Center on October 20, Azernews reports.

The concert titled Allegoria Sacra (Sacred Allegory) will feature chamber instrumental music by composer Elmir Mirzayev. The evening is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the composer's creative activity, who has been living in Berlin for the past few years.

The music pieces will be performed by the famous Russian guitarist, laureate of international competitions Rovshan Mammadguliyev, accompanied by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.

