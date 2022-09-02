Azerbaijani, Turkish musicians to give joint concert

2 September 2022 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert program dedicated to Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship on September 15, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Azerbaijani and Turkish musicians will perform at the concert. The soloists of the program are vocalists and musicians from Turkiye Zeynep Halvashi (mezzo-soprano), FeryalTurkoglu (soprano), Mehmet Yilmaz (bass), Aydin Ushtuk (tenor), Ahmet Baran (qanun).

The musicians will be accompanied by the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of well-known conductors Mustafa Mehmandarov and Bujor Hoinic.

The evening will feature works by Azerbaijani and Turkish composers.

September 15, 2022, marks the 104th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. It was on this day in 1918 that the Caucasus Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijani Corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

