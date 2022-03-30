By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will host a jubilee concert of the People's Artist, professor at the Baku Musical Academy Zahra Guliyeva on April 8.

The concert will feature the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The Detaşe Violin Ensemble will also please the audience with their performance.

The soloists are the laureates of republican and international competitions Nazrin Aslanli, Farida Rustamova, Osman Mustafazadeh, Jamila Garayusifli, Khadija Mirgulamli and Shukufa Rasulova.

Zahra Guliyeva graduated with honors from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory (1975) (now Baku Music Academy ), where she studied in the class of the People's Artist Sarvar Ganiev.

In 1976-1978 she continued her musical education, enrolling in the graduate school of the Leningrad State Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory (now the Petersburg State Conservatory ).

Since 1978 she has been teaching at the Conservatory, from the same year to 1993 she worked as a teacher at the Department of String Instruments.

In the period 1983-1990, the musician hosted the author's program "Tenderness" on the Azerbaijan State Television, where she talks about the art, life and work of both Azerbaijani and world-famous artists.

In 1993, at the invitation of the Turkish Bilkant University, Zahra Guliyeva started teaching in Turkey. At the university, she combined teaching and performing arts.

In 1998, the musician continued her teaching activities at the Macau Conservatory, was active as a performer, gave numerous solo concerts and with an orchestra in various cities of China, as well as in Portugal and Spain.

Returning to Azerbaijan in 2001, Zahra Guliyeva continues her performing and teaching activities to this day.

In addition to the class of performing arts, she gives a lecture on "History of violin art" at the Baku Music Academy.

Zahra Guliyeva has repeatedly performed with concert programs in Turkey, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Bulgaria, America and Europe.

She is the author of the first textbook in the Azerbaijani language "History of violin art" and textbooks on cello.

