By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation continues to strengthen ties with international partners.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with head of the TRT AVAZ TV channel Sedat Sagyrkaya and the specialist in external relations and corporate communications of the TV channel Gokchen Ogan.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted the multifaceted activities of the organization that she heads and the projects being implemented in various fields. She also touched upon close partnership with the Turkic states and other foreign countries in protection and promotion of the cultural values of the Turkic people.

The President of the Foundation stressed the importance of cooperation with the TRT AVAZ TV channel in the framework of popularization of common Turkic culture.

In his remarks, head of the TRT AVAZ TV channel Sedat Sagyrkaya emphasized that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation fulfills its obligations to preserve and study the ancient culture of the Turkic world at a high level. She stressed the significance of broadcasting the work done by the organization through the TV channel.

Sedat Sagyrkaya expressed confidence that strengthening cooperation with the Foundation will make a great contribution to bringing the cultural heritage of the Turkic world to a wide audience.

The meeting continued with the discussion of further prospects.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz