By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani's cultural heritage has been successfully represented in China.

Created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the national pavilion "Window to Azerbaijani culture" opened in the Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in the city of Benbu.

The pavilion is the first of a limited number of foreign national pavilions that opened in the park.

The pavilion displayed stunning carpets, bronze wares, shabaka art, colorful ornaments, traditional costumes, musical instruments, various souvenirs, as well as publications published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation which provides insight into Azerbaijan's culture and history.

Among the exhibits were a bust of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, sculptures from collections "Kharibulbul", "Maiden Tower" and "Gazelle" as well as objects inspired by petroglyphs in Gobustan.

Various souvenirs were also presented to the visitors at the "I love Baku" stand. The monitors installed in the pavilion showcased videos about Azerbaijani culture, history and modern architecture.

Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Wang Chen, leaders of Anhui Province and Bengbu City, representatives of the diplomatic corps in China viewed the national pavilion.

Notably, Azerbaijani pavilion will operate on a long-term basis in accordance with the agreement.

The Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements", built around Longji Lake in Bengbu, is a major cultural project covering an area of 333 hectares.

The park has 450 buildings in the style of traditional Chinese architecture, including similar temples that hold a special place in the history and culture of China.

Around 10,000 rare species of trees have been planted in the park.

Supported by the Anhui Provincial Government and Bengbu City, the Ancient Settlement Park serves as a historical, cultural and environmental museum.

The park showcases pavilions dedicated to Chinese culture, its historical figures and the culture of various peoples.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz