By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will celebrate the Day of Abai Kunanbayev, a prominent Kazakh poet on August 10.

The ceremony will bring together Azerbaijani and Kazakh cultural figures, who will delight the audience with poet's works.

The stamps dedicated to public cultural figure of Kazakhstan and the Turkic world will be also presented as part of the event.

The stamps were previously issued in Spain under the auspices of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Heritag to mark Abai Kunanbayev's 175th anniversary.

The postage stamps depicting Abai Kunanbayev reflect his creative work, as well as the cultural values ​​of the Turkic world and traditional musical instruments.

In January, the postage stamps were presented in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku.

At the ceremony, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva was awarded with a medal "Abai 175 years" by the Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

