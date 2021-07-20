By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Turkish Ministry of Culture have agreed on expanding cooperation.

Welcoming the guests, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov praised the high-level ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan, especially cultural partnership.

He stressed the importance of the mutual exchange of information and books between the libraries of the two countries.

Deputy General Manager of the Turkish Libraries and Publications Ali Odabash expressed his confidence that joint projects and the work field of international cooperation will continue in near future.

The sides also discussed partnership in the TEDA program, study of the KOHA system, creation of a new national system based on its experience and opportunities for application in Azerbaijan, exchange of experience between the public libraries s well as involvement of leading Turkish publishing houses in Baku International Book Fair.

Anar Karimov has also met with the delegation led by Chairman of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Serkan Kaya to boost bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, TİKA's Baku Program Coordinator Teoman Tiryaki, the protocol director Samet Kapiziz, TIKA Baku Program Coordination Office Assistant Abbas Humbatov and many others.

The Minister stressed the importance of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. He praised the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the field of protection of cultural heritage, restoration and protection of historical and cultural monuments.

Serkan Kayalar expressed confidence that TIKA's joint projects with Azerbaijan on the restoration of cultural heritage and historical monuments, as well as work in the field of international cooperation will further continue.

During the meeting, TIKA representatives touched upon training programs aimed at the restoration of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed the further development of cultural relations between the two countries. They agreed on the exchange of experiences in the field of cultural heritage.

---

