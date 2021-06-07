By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's theater figures will join the project Laboratory for Young Directors from the CIS, Baltic States and Georgia on June 5-16.

Initiate by the International Confederation of Theater Unions, the project is timed to o the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fyodor Dostoevsky. Dostoevsky's stories will be taken as material analysis and theatrical plays.

The event will be organized within the 15th Chekhov International Theater Festival.

During the master classes, theater experts will inform laboratory participants about their ways of working with texts. A theater play will be staged after master classes.

The laboratories of young directors from the CIS, Baltic and Georgian countries have been held since 2008 with the support of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States (IFES).

Founded in 1986, Chekhov International Theater Festival is actively involved in productive exchanges that go far beyond the European continent. Latin America, Japan, South Korea, and China became an integral part of the festival activities. Over 500 plays have been staged as part of the festival.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz