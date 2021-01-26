By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum in Baku has announced the acceptance of applications for participation in the international scientific-practical conference "Artist and Carpet: Today and Tomorrow."

The conference is timed to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Kamil Aliyev.

Art critics, artists and experts are invited to participate in the event. The conference will take place in the fall of 2021.

Kamil Aliyev is an eminent carpet artist, author of numerous samples of Azerbaijani carpet.

The artist began his activity in this field in 1937, in the experimental laboratory "Azerkhalcha" as a copy artist. Here Kamil Aliyev worked with carpet designer Latif Kerimov.

Kamil Aliyev is known primarily as the author of portrait carpets. He was the first artist in Azerbaijan who introduced portrait genre in carpets. He created portraits of dozens of public figures, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Demirel, and India's Indira Gandhi.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz