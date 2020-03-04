By Laman Ismayilova

The third World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers was successfully held in Baku on February 17-24.

The large-scale event brought together young talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

The winners of World Harmony Contest will perform at the State Philharmonic Hall on March 12.

The musicians will be accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra, conducted by People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

Founded in 2017, the contest aims to discover young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

The competition was held for the second time in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. Next February, the 4th World Harmony competition will be held once again in Vilnius.

The event was co-organized by the Georgian Union of Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" and "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support) project with the support of the Culture Ministry as well as Baku Music Academy and the National Conservatory.

---

