A bas-relief in honor of prominent composer Vasif Adigozalov has been opened in Baku.

Speaking at the event, the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, People's artist Polad Bulbuloghlu, academician Rafael Huseynov, People's writer Anar Rzayev, retired police major general Kamil Mammadov shared their memories about the composer, Trend Life reported.

In his speech, People's Artist Yalchun Adigozalov expressed his gratitude to the head of state Ilham Aliyev for his attention to his father’s creative heritage. He emphasized that the 80th anniversary of the outstanding composer is celebrated by a series of events on the basis of the relevant decree. Adigozalov also shared his memories of his father.

Vasif Adigozalov composed countless music pieces that immediately won the hearts of listeners.

Although Adigozalov was born and raised in Baku, he never forgot about the land of his ancestors - Karabakh.

The composer created many works associated with Azerbaijan's historical lands. The music pieces "Karabakh shikestesi", "Caravan of Sorrows", "Shusha's Lullaby" and others were among such works.

Adigozalov composed two operas "The Dead"(1963), "Natavan", six musical comedies as well as an oratorio, three symphonies, numerous chamber instrumental compositions and hundred songs and romances. The composer created a number of piano works.

His oratorios "Odlar yurdu", (Karabakh Shikestesi), "Çanaqqala-1915" the history of the people and their struggle for freedom.

