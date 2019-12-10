By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular musical evening will be held at the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum on December 14.

Baku Chamber Orchestra will perform as part of "The Magic of Music" project. The orchestra will be conducted by Javad Taghizade.

At the evening, a concert of neoclassical music by the young Russian composer Oksana Valiyeva will be presented.

Valiyeva’s creativity overturns the usual notions of classical music.

Her compositions touch without words, leaving no one indifferent. These are lyrical and elegant pieces for piano, strings and wind instruments. In her music, the young composer harmoniously combines the spirit of classics and modern trends.

The project's general producer is Jeyhun Ali.

Located on the National Flag Square, the Museum of 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting was founded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The museum was inaugurated in June 2015 by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

It displays works by both prominent and lesser-known Azerbaijani painters from State Collections, such as the National Picture Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art.

