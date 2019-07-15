By Laman Ismayilova

The legacy of the eminent Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi went beyond the country's boundaries.

Nature, the beauty of the world were the main source that inspired the poet on his perception of the life and the universe. The poet created a number of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic.

Nasimi's poetic heritage which plays one of the major roles in the cultural treasury of the East. His invaluable poetry contains many lyrical and philosophical poems, which reflect the breadth and humanism of his views.

A contest to honor a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry has been held in country.

The poetry evening marked the poet's 650th anniversary, the Year of Nasimi and the Day of National Press. The competition provides a look at the classic literature and national heritage.

The project was implemented by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijani Fund of State Support to Media Development under the President.

Culture Minister Abulfaz Garayev, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Rafig Bayramov, executive director of Azerbaijani Fund of State Support to Media Development Vugar Safarli, public and cultural figures attended the event.

Speakers emphasized that the project is aimed at studying and promoting the genius Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417), the study of his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world.

Nasimi believed that one who wanted to comprehend the truth should strive to understand a person, his motivations and striving for beauty and goodness.

The announcement of 2019 by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev the Year of Nasimi has become the source of a new wave in the study of the life and work of the brilliant poet.

The legendary poet, his tragic fate, deep artistic and philosophical heritage had a huge impact on the world poetry. His humanistic traditions and consonant to progressive ideas have always attracted a great attention of public figures, many artists of, who created numerous scenic and sculptural works, interesting films, new art history studies.

The speakers congratulated the winners of the contest-journalists on the Day of the national press and wished them further success. Cash prizes were awarded to 16 best works.

Notably, the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality will be held for the second time from September 28 to October 1.

World-famous, scholars and poets, philosophers, artists, music, dance and theater groups will take part in the festival.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz