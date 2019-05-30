By Laman Ismayilova

National film "Execution Day" will be screened at Golden Hollywood International Film Festival to be held in Los Angeles on June 27-30.

The film has been included in the "Feature Films" competition program, which includes 14 films, Trend Life reported.

Golden Hollywood International Film Festival celebrates talent behind the camera. Touted as "The Director’s Film Festival," GHIFF focuses on storytellers, specifically directors who create for the emerging world of new media.

"Execution Day" is a psychological thriller directed by Jalaladdin Gasimov. The events in the film take place in prisons during the Soviet time.

"The capture of a detainee is reflected in the camera's exciting moments. While writing the screenplay, I met with the former Soviet-era employees of the Bail Prison and found interesting information," said Jalaladdin Gasimov.

Rovshan Karimduht, Sabir Mammadov, Mammad Aliyev, Nazil Agalarov, Ramin Shikhaliyev, Soltan Gasimov, Hikmat Mammadov, Vugar Gurbanov and others starred in the film.

The film's producer is Mehdi Yagubov. The main purpose of the film’s creation was to reveal the talent among all young people and to show their talents to a wide audience.

The film was previously awarded at international film festivals in the U.S., the UK and Spain, etc.

