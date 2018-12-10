By Laman Ismayilova

The final of the Best Model of Azerbaijan 2018 was held at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers on November 28.

The beauty contest brought together 60 models, Trend Life reported.

The guests were presented the fashion show and a concert program with the participation of Elnur Huseynov, Rauf Ahmadov, Elvin Babazade, Farid Hasanov and Dj Sina. The hosts of the evening were Samir Bayramli and Vusal Said.

The jury consisted of Honored Artists, singer and composer Tunzala Agayeva and TV presenters Nargiz Jalilova, head of the Center for Azerbaijani National Clothes Gulnara Khalilova, singers Elnur Huseynov and Zamig Huseynov, poetess Zahra Badalbeyli, TV presenter Afag Ganjali, stylists Anar Agakishiyev and Fuad Hajiyev, models Rustam Jabrailov and Ilgar Aliyev, fashion designers Afag Ismayilzade and Songul Bashar (Turkey), choreographer Sama Hasanova and others.

Aygul Safarov and Shakir Ahmedzade were named the country's best models.

However, Aygul Safarova refused her victory. Thus, Vice-Miss of the beauty contest Jamila Golubovich will represent the country in the world final in Turkey.

The winners were also identified in the following nominations: First runner-up - Nuru Akhmedov, First Runner-up - Aygul Safarova, Second Runner-up - Parvin Hasanzade, Second Runner-up - Elvin Ismaylov, Third Runner-up - Tural Ismayilov, Third Runner-up - Umleyla Bakhtiozina, Best Catwalk - Luiza Matkazina, Best Catwalk – Nurullah Davudov, Best Physics - Khudaverdi Khalilov, Best Promising - Huseyn Telmazzade, Best Gentleman - Siraj Beyailizade, Best Photomodel - Fariz Ilyasov, Best Photomodel - Emilia Hamidova, Best Friendship - Nihat Guliyev, Miss Provence - Jamila Golubovich, Mister Provence- Nuru Akhmadov, Best Popularity - Hayat Aslani, Best Fitness- Kenan Ali, Best Popularity - Elvin Pasha, Best Evening Gown - Leyla Abbasova, Best Evening Gown - Emil Gasimov, Best Charming - Kristina Samarina, Best Star - Rustam Hajiyev, Best Lady - Zuleikha Orujova, Best Elegance - Sevinj Pirbashova, Best Glamor - Orhan Askarov, Best Style - Kamal Alili, Best Smile - Yegyana Talibova, Best Grace - Nurlan Verliyev, Best Press - Aytaj Aliyeva and others.

International and national director of the beauty contest is Agil Mamiyev, executive director - Parviz Azimzade, chief producer - Rena Sultanova, chief coordinator - Laman Mirtalibli.

