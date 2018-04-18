By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of photographer, member of the Azerbaijan Photographers Association Aydin Sadikhov has opened in Greece. Entitled "BAKU: a city where traditions meet with modernity", photo exhibition took place in famous Blank Wall Gallery in Athens on March 30-April 5, Trend Life reported.

The photo exhibition was his first personal exhibition held abroad.

"BAKU: a city where traditions meet with modernity" presented a unique opportunity for residents of the capital of Greece and its guests to get acquainted with the brightest sights and cultural values ​​of Azerbaijan's capital city Baku.

Aydin Sadikhov presented the exhibition visitors unique historical architectural masterpieces of Baku, as well as modern buildings. A special place at the exposition was taken by photographs of the historical sites of the capital, included into the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The unique idea and purpose of the exhibition is to show the tourism potential of Baku, to demonstrate how the historical architectural sights can perfectly coexist and blend with unique modern architectural creations in one city.

Through his works the photographer also wanted to show the architectural development of Azerbaijani capital.

At the exhibition, the photographer presented 28 photographs, which turned into a kind of guide which offered an interesting survey of historical and modern attractions in the City of Winds, created in different years.

The exhibition featured modern architectural creations, including Heydar Aliyev Center, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Flame Towers, Baku Olympic Stadium, and Crystal Hall.

Guests also enjoyed photos of historical sights, including the fortresses located in the settlements of Mardakan, Novels, Maiden Tower, Temple of Fire-worshipers Ateshgah and the sights of Icheri Sheher.

The exhibition aroused interest. A large number of spectators visited the gallery.

On the closing day of the exhibition, Sadikhov shared with guests fascinating stories, historical references about the places he presented at his photos.

The event was widely covered in leading Greek media. The national photographer also became a guest of the local radio station ATHINA 984, where he spoke in detail about the exposition presented in Athens.

Notably, this year one of the largest and most famous galleries in Greece, Blank Wall Gallery launched an international photo contest on the theme "Cityscape".

Work by national photographer has been named best in Greece.

The photograph captured one of the main attractions for tourists and a symbol of modern Azerbaijan and modern Baku-Heydar Aliyev Center.

