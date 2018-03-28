By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Sheki is getting ready for great event. The third Sheki International Theater Festival will take place on May 12-19.

The festival will be held within the framework of the State Program "Azerbaijan Theater in 2009-2019" with the joint organization of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Sheki Executive Power and Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers.

The colorful feast is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic and the 145th anniversary of the National Professional Theater.

The organizing committee received over 60 applications for participation in the festival from Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, France, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Kuwait, Macedonia and Iran.

In connection with a large number of people wishing to take part in the festival, it was decided to hold it in two stages - national and international.

The national stage includes visits of the republican theaters to Sumgayit, Khirdalan, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Agdam, Bardu, Agstafa, Zagatala, Ismayilli, and Goygol.

Colombian Acto Teatro, Mexican theater La Kvinta, the theater from the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, the Georgian Movement Theater, the North Ossetian State Academic Theater named after V.V. Thapsaev and others.

Sheki, famous for its historical monuments hosted the first International Theater Festival in 2014.

History and development of Azerbaijani theater requires a separate story, since namely in this county the first theater and the first opera was staged in the Muslim East. The theatrical art of Azerbaijani people is rooted in the ancient folk festivals and dances.

The history of Azerbaijan theater started with spectacles "Vizier of Lankaran khan" and "Hadji Gara", based on plays Mirza Fatali Akhundov in March-April 1873.



These first amateur performances staged by students of real school by initiative of Hasan-bay Zardabi and with the active participation of the Najaf-bay Vezirov and Alekber Adigezalov have become a powerful impetus for the establishment of a national theater.

