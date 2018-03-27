By Laman Ismayilova

A film crew from Nigeria is in Azerbaijan to prepare a series of programs about country's history, traditions, culture, fashion, tourism and cuisine.

The programme which includes 13 series will be broadcasted on more than ten television channels of Nigeria and African countries, Trend Life reported.

The project is organized by, the manager of the International Women's Organization, the head of the Azerbaijan-Nigeria friendship society Billura Bayramova.

A series about Azerbaijan will be presented in the popular TV programs "Foodies and Spice" and "Lives of Nigerians in Diaspora" in May-July, which are prepared by television stars of the African country Gina Ehikodiojo and Jennifer Gentet (French citizen).

Guests from Africa visited the head of the Center for Azerbaijani National Clothes and the Fashion House Ph.D. in art criticism Gulnara Khalilova, where they interviewed national designer. They spoke about the development of the fashion industry in Azerbaijan.

Gulnara Khalilova presented guests handmade souvenirs.

Bilyura Bayramova, the main purpose of the visit is to promote Azerbaijan in the African countries. Gina Ekhikodiojo and Jennifer Gentet, took part in Novruz holiday in Baku, made trips to country's beautiful parts, including Sheki, Lahij, Terter and other places. Foreign guests expressed admiration for the hospitality of Azerbaijanis, beauty of nature, architectural monuments and modern buildings, national cuisine and nature.

