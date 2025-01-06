Azernews.Az

Monday January 6 2025

Kazakhstan becomes one of Azerbaijan's key tourism sources in 2024

6 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan has increased significantly during the period from January to November 2024, Azernews reports, citing the December report issued by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CERA).

