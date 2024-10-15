Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 15 2024

IDB approves funding for water management project in Azerbaijan

15 October 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
IDB approves funding for water management project in Azerbaijan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The Executive Board of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has approved funding of 96.73 million US dollars for a water resources management project in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more