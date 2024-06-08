Azernews.Az

Saturday June 8 2024

Azerbaijan observes increase in tourist flow in 1Q2024

8 June 2024 19:33 (UTC+04:00)
As many as 965,556 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in the first three months of 2024, which is a 35-percent increase year-on-year, Azernews reports.

