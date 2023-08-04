Turkish President approves agreement signed between Azerbaijan & Turkiye

4 August 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved an agreement on cooperation in the mining industry between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Azernews reports with reference to Turkish government newspaper Resmi Gazete

The 12-point document was signed on December 22, 2021, in Baku.

On behalf of the Turkish government, the document was signed by Fatih Donmez, who at that time was the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.

The agreement provides for the expansion of cooperation in the mining industry.

