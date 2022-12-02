Monetary base in Azerbaijan increases

2 December 2022 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The monetary base in Azerbaijan as of November 2022 amounted to 16.7 billion manat ($9.8 billion), which is higher by 17.01 percent or 2.426 billion manat ($1.43 billion) compared to the previous month, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The monetary base in November 2021 amounted to more than 14.2 billion manat ($8.3 billion).

The monetary base includes cash, free and obligatory reserves of commercial banks that are in circulation.

---

