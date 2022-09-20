Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss co-op opportunities, signed roadmap [PHOTO]

20 September 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed opportunities for cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Uzbekistan's Agency for Entrepreneurship Development Deputy Chairman Ilhom Khalpaev.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the roadmap signed between the two institutions within the international Karabakh business forum held in Shusha on September 16.

"The delegation of the Agency for Entrepreneurship Development of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Director Ilhom Khalpaev visited Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA). We discussed joint steps for the implementation of the road map signed on September 16, 2022, within the framework of a business forum in Shusha," Orkhan Mammadov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

