Ambassadors of Nepal, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan visit LCCI

23 August 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan, Nepal, and Turkmenistan have conducted all-out discussions on the trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the three countries.

The discussion was held during the visit of Azerbaijani, Nepalese and Turkmen ambassadors Khazar Far­hadov, Tapas Adhikari, and Atadjan Movlamov respectively to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on August 22.

Expressing the wish to further improve the trade relations with Pakistan, Far­hadov noted that the Lahore Chamber plays a key role in maintaining good economic ties between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan is a strong country and has supported Azerbaijan in times of test.

