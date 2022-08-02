Baku, Ankara discuss further strengthening of partnership [PHOTO]

2 August 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have discussed further strengthening of the partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov with Turkiye's Trade Minister Mehmet Mush.

"During the meeting with Türkiye’s Trade Minister Mehmet Mush (@mehmedmus), we emphasized the dynamic development of relations between our countries in all areas, including #economic cooperation. We also exchanged views on further strengthening of the partnership," Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye collaborate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

