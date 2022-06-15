Russian Perm region looks to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan

15 June 2022 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Direct flights from Perm (Russia) to Azerbaijan are planned to be launched, Minister of Transport of the Perm Territory Andrey Alyakrinsky said during a meeting of the regional government, Trend reports via the Russian media.

According to Alyakrinsky, the regional authorities are negotiating with airlines to open direct flights from Perm to several CIS cities.

"This is about flights to Minsk, Tashkent, Bukhara, Baku and Yerevan," the media explained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz