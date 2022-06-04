Favorable investment conditions in Azerbaijan of great interest to int'l organizations –TotalEnergies

4 June 2022 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Stimulating investment conditions in Azerbaijan are of great interest to international organizations, Managing Director and Country Chair at TotalEnergies Azerbaijan, Regis Agut said during a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Shusha on June 4, Trend reports.

According to him, TotalEnergies is collaborating with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector, as well as in the renewable energy industry.

"Azerbaijan's Karabakh region will soon achieve net-zero emissions. Thus, we'll be able to attain the goal not only in other Azerbaijani cities but also in other countries. Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate is of considerable interest to international organizations," he stressed.

