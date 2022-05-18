EU improves rating of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency - chairman of Agency

18 May 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The EU has improved the rating of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Chairman of the Board of the SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum on May 17, Trend reports.

"According to the EU Business Climate Survey, the rating of the SMBDA has been significantly improved compared to 2021," Mammadov stated.

As he noted, the Agency, together with other government entities supports the development of SMEs and carries out different measures to increase their contribution to overall economic growth in the country.

"Improving the access of SMEs to finance is one of the strategic pillars of the Agency's activities. Over 20 SME Development Centers operating across the country are delivering free training and consultancy services on financial issues," Mammadov said.

