Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Head of the Eurasia division William Thompson have met to discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Jabbarov emphasized the importance of joint work noting the fruitful cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Competitiveness Program and the participation of the ministry in the annual “Eurasian Week” in Paris.

He stated that the partnership with the OECD is critical in terms of applying international experience in the implementation of measures taken to develop and diversify Azerbaijan's non-oil economy.

The minister mentioned opportunities for the development of small and medium-sized businesses with the OECD, as well as the promotion of digitalization, greater transparency and accountability in taxation and other areas, and the implementation of joint projects.

In turn, Thompson expressed interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan. He stressed that the implementation of joint initiatives and projects would contribute to the development of SMBs in Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed projects to assess compliance with the European Union's Law on Small Business in the Eastern Partnership countries, corporate governance in the portfolio companies of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the creation of the Azerbaijan-OECD Cooperation Council.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with the organization has been active since 2009 within the framework of the OECD Eastern Europe and South Caucasus Initiative, which is part of the OECD's Eurasian Competitiveness Program. The initiative is in partnership with the EU4Business Initiative and covers 6 countries (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia). Cooperation with the European Union and the OECD is being carried out within the framework of the "Green Economy" project in the Eastern Partnership countries.

