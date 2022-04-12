By Trend

Volga-Dnepr, a Moscow-based airline specializing in outsize and heavy freight, will carry out cargo traffic to a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, by the end of 2022, Head of the Department for Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of Moscow Maxim Liksutov said, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

According to him, Moscow will provide the Volga-Dnepr Group with orders worth nearly 9.7 billion rubles (about $129.6 million at the exchange rate of Russia's Central Bank) until the end of 2022.

"The Government of Moscow and Russia's largest cargo airline, Volga-Dnepr Group, have signed an agreement to organize the air cargo carriage between the Russian capital and a number of cities in major countries," Liksutov said.

He added that these countries included China, India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and others.

"Russia carries out heavy air freight and delivers spare parts for the pharmaceutical industry, as well as children's products through these countries. The contract has been signed until the end of 2022, and the total cargo volume is 20,000 tons. The first aircraft has already flown on the Moscow-India-Bangladesh route. Metal products for India are delivered from Moscow, and the plane will return with medical products, fabrics, children's toys," Liksutov stated.

