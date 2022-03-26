By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.58 on March 25 compared to the previous price, settling at $123.8 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 25 amounted to $122.2 per barrel, increasing by $0.59 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $86.9 per barrel on March 25, increasing by $0.58 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $0.31 compared to the previous price and made up $124.3 per barrel.

