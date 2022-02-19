By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 7 1.7 Feb. 14 1.7 Feb. 8 1.7 Feb. 15 1.7 Feb. 9 1.7 Feb. 16 1.7 Feb. 10 1.7 Feb.17 1.7 Feb. 11 1.7 Feb.18 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0036 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0094 and amounted to 1.9285 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 7 1. 9447 Feb. 14 1.9284 Feb. 8 1. 942 Feb. 15 1.9243 Feb. 9 1. 9426 Feb. 16 1.9292 Feb. 10 1. 9423 Feb.17 1.9287 Feb. 11 1. 9349 Feb.18 1.9320 Average weekly 1.9413 Average weekly 1.9285

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0223 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 7 0.0224 Feb. 14 0.0219 Feb. 8 0.0226 Feb. 15 0.0223 Feb. 9 0.0227 Feb. 16 0.0226 Feb. 10 0.0227 Feb. 17 0.0224 Feb. 11 0.0226 Feb. 18 0.0224 Average weekly 0.0226 Average weekly 0.0223

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1252. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has fallen by 0.0011 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 7 0.1253 Feb. 14 0.1258 Feb. 8 0.1249 Feb. 15 0.1251 Feb. 9 0.1253 Feb. 16 0.1250 Feb. 10 0.1255 Feb.17 0.1249 Feb. 11 0.1258 Feb.18 0.1254 Average weekly 0.1253 Average weekly 0.1252

